Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Bridal Trends at Showbride on Coast Live

showbride expo on coast live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s a one-stop shop for folks who have said yes to the dress and are planning to walk down the aisle. Showbride expo gathers up all the venues, venders and more than you need to pull off a fabulous wedding ceremony in one place.

Whether it’s a destination wedding or a small church ceremony, Coast spoke to Betty Barnes, a travel expert and Stacy Pauley from Your event Your Way about some nuptial trends.

Presented by Showbride Southeastern Virginia
 
Event:
Jan. 25, 2026  "Showbride Winter Bridal Expo
Rivers Casino Event Center 
3630 Victory Blvd, Portsmouth 23701 

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast