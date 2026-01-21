Bridal Trends at Showbride on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s a one-stop shop for folks who have said yes to the dress and are planning to walk down the aisle. Showbride expo gathers up all the venues, venders and more than you need to pull off a fabulous wedding ceremony in one place.

Whether it’s a destination wedding or a small church ceremony, Coast spoke to Betty Barnes, a travel expert and Stacy Pauley from Your event Your Way about some nuptial trends.

Presented by Showbride Southeastern Virginia



Event:

Jan. 25, 2026 "Showbride Winter Bridal Expo

Rivers Casino Event Center

3630 Victory Blvd, Portsmouth 23701