"Broadway in Norfolk" 2025-2026 slate of shows revealed on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally debut the list of highly anticipated award-winning shows that are coming to Chrysler Hall for the next season of "Broadway in Norfolk"!

  • A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: September 2 - 7, 2025 ~ 8 performances
  • THE WIZ: November 4 - 9, 2025 ~ 8 performances
  • & JULIET: December 3 - 7, 2025 ~ 8 performances
  • SHUCKED: February 3 - 8, 2026 ~ 8 performances
  • MRS. DOUBTFIRE: March 31 - April 5, 2026 ~ 8 performances
  • DISNEY’S THE LION KING: April 30 - May 17, 2026 ~ 23 performances

Season ticket packages are available now! Individual show tickets will become available closer to show dates. For more information, visit broadwayinnorfolk.com.

