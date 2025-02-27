"Broadway in Norfolk" 2025-2026 slate of shows revealed on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally debut the list of highly anticipated award-winning shows that are coming to Chrysler Hall for the next season of "Broadway in Norfolk"!
- A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: September 2 - 7, 2025 ~ 8 performances
- THE WIZ: November 4 - 9, 2025 ~ 8 performances
- & JULIET: December 3 - 7, 2025 ~ 8 performances
- SHUCKED: February 3 - 8, 2026 ~ 8 performances
- MRS. DOUBTFIRE: March 31 - April 5, 2026 ~ 8 performances
- DISNEY’S THE LION KING: April 30 - May 17, 2026 ~ 23 performances
Season ticket packages are available now! Individual show tickets will become available closer to show dates. For more information, visit broadwayinnorfolk.com.