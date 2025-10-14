Buyers Market for Now on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Buying or selling a home can be compared to a roller coaster, one day the prices are up, the next they are down. To know the temperature on the market, ask a real estate expert, and to find out even more, you can take a free class.
HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS
Saturday, October 18, 2025
830 am to 230 pm
Chartway Credit Union
5700 Cleveland St.
Virginia Beach
Register:
https://tinyurl.com/REGISTER1018
https://web.cvent.com/event/0f73babc-1764-4c7f-b0a8-54a70b9b0070/summary
Presented by: Lisa Moore ABR, SFR, PhD
Associate Broker
Realtor, realtist
Century 21 Nachman Realty
1547-a E. Little Creek rd
Suite 200
Norfolk, Va 23518
757-286-1359