Buyers Market for Now on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Buying or selling a home can be compared to a roller coaster, one day the prices are up, the next they are down. To know the temperature on the market, ask a real estate expert, and to find out even more, you can take a free class.

HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS

Saturday, October 18, 2025

830 am to 230 pm

Chartway Credit Union

5700 Cleveland St.

Virginia Beach

Register:

https://tinyurl.com/REGISTER1018

https://web.cvent.com/event/0f73babc-1764-4c7f-b0a8-54a70b9b0070/summary

Presented by: Lisa Moore ABR, SFR, PhD

Associate Broker

Realtor, realtist

Century 21 Nachman Realty

1547-a E. Little Creek rd

Suite 200

Norfolk, Va 23518

757-286-1359