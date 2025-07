HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Synovial sarcoma is a rare and life-threatening cancer that typically presents as a painful lump around the knee, hip, ankle, or shoulder. Dr. Mihaela Druta, medical oncologist and sarcoma specialist, discusses the importance of undergoing certain disease testing early on to help inform pathways to treatment.

Learn more about biomarker testing at sarcomabiomarkertesting.com.

Paid for by Adaptimmune.