Comedy on Both Sides of the Water on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— A double dose of quality comedy is coming to Hampton Roads, first on the peninsula and then on the south side.

The King of Quality Comedy, Quincy Carr, is welcoming Jersey native, Will Wright, to the stage to raise funds for area HBCUs. Then the show goes on the road to Dave and Busters in Virginia Beach.

April Woodard sat down with Quincy and Will to chat about the series of comedy shows.

Tickets!

Wednesday July 16 @ 8pm

Noir Hampton 221 E. Mellen St., Hampton

Starring Will Wright

With Big Vino

Music by DJ Bobby D

Hosted by Quincy Carr

Thursday, July 17 @ 8pm.

Dave & Busters

701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach

(Event Room 3)

Starring Will Wright

With, Jamal Staton & Bandon Romo Ramierez

Hosted by Quincy Carr

(Proceeds Benefit Scholarships for HBCU Students)