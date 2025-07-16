Comedy on Both Sides of the Water on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— A double dose of quality comedy is coming to Hampton Roads, first on the peninsula and then on the south side.
The King of Quality Comedy, Quincy Carr, is welcoming Jersey native, Will Wright, to the stage to raise funds for area HBCUs. Then the show goes on the road to Dave and Busters in Virginia Beach.
April Woodard sat down with Quincy and Will to chat about the series of comedy shows.
Wednesday July 16 @ 8pm
Noir Hampton 221 E. Mellen St., Hampton
Starring Will Wright
With Big Vino
Music by DJ Bobby D
Hosted by Quincy Carr
Thursday, July 17 @ 8pm.
Dave & Busters
701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach
(Event Room 3)
Starring Will Wright
With, Jamal Staton & Bandon Romo Ramierez
Hosted by Quincy Carr
(Proceeds Benefit Scholarships for HBCU Students)