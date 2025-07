HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Real Estate Associate Broker Lisa S. Moore joins Coast Live to share what folks can learn about first-time buying and the current market in her free homebuyers class!

Check out Lisa's free upcoming homebuyer class:

Saturday, July 19, 2025

830AM TO 2:30PM

Century 21 Nachman Realty

1547-A E. LITTLE CREEK RD, Norfolk, VA.

Learn more at tinyurl.com/LisaSMoore or call (757) 286-1359.

Paid for by Lisa S.Moore.