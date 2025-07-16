Eviction Night on Big Brother on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— It’s season 27 for Big Brother, and already the evictions are coming. In a 90-minute episode, fans can get all the drama packed into one show.

Returning as host is Julie Chen Moonves, and a plot twist, a mysterious figure known as “The Mastermind” is behind the scenes influencing the game’s outcome.

Viewers can catch every unfiltered moment with BIG BROTHER Live Feeds when they open Sunday, July 13 at 9:30 PM, PT on Paramount+ and Pluto TV or catch the show Wednesdays on WTKR.

