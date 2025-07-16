Minority Mental Health Month on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Minority Health Month was established in 2008, two years after advocate and author Bebe Campbell Moore passed away. The author wanted to focus on the special needs of minorities whose families traditionally shy away from getting help for mental illness.

Panacea Behavioral Health & Wellness brought two of their advocates, Dr. Sandra Nichols and psychiatric and pediatric nurse practitioner Nguyen Nguyen to discuss some of those cultural differences that make this annual focus on mental health necessary.

