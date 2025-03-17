Chef Jacqui from Performance Foods on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Chef Jacqui is getting us ready for some hearty springtime fare, Sockeye Salmon Tartine, which is featured in the current issue of Virginia Coastal Magazine. She tops that with a light creamy Orange Creamsicle Cocktail.
Sockeye Tartine
Whipped Cream Cheese
Sockeye Salmon Lox
Capers
Fresh Dill
Medium Boiled Egg OR Poached Egg
Salt & Pepper
Orange Creamsicle Cocktail
½ cup ice
1.5 oz fresh orange juice
1.5 oz Waterman Spirits Orange Crush Organic Vodka
¼ tsp vanilla
1 large egg white
Sparkling water to top
“Chef Jaqui’s Favorite Things” Coast Live Contest
Enter for a chance to win a Magic Bullet Smoothie and Sauce Blender 11 Piece Set. Along with that comes some beautiful glass reusable summer straws and a Magic Bullet Recipe Book. Compliments of Chef Jacqui and Coast Live.
Start Date – Monday 3/17 at 8 am
End Date – Tuesday 4/22
Value: $100