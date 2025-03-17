Chef Jacqui from Performance Foods on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Chef Jacqui is getting us ready for some hearty springtime fare, Sockeye Salmon Tartine, which is featured in the current issue of Virginia Coastal Magazine. She tops that with a light creamy Orange Creamsicle Cocktail.

Sockeye Tartine

Whipped Cream Cheese

Sockeye Salmon Lox

Capers

Fresh Dill

Medium Boiled Egg OR Poached Egg

Salt & Pepper

Orange Creamsicle Cocktail

½ cup ice

1.5 oz fresh orange juice

1.5 oz Waterman Spirits Orange Crush Organic Vodka

¼ tsp vanilla

1 large egg white

Sparkling water to top

“Chef Jaqui’s Favorite Things” Coast Live Contest

Enter for a chance to win a Magic Bullet Smoothie and Sauce Blender 11 Piece Set. Along with that comes some beautiful glass reusable summer straws and a Magic Bullet Recipe Book. Compliments of Chef Jacqui and Coast Live.

Start Date – Monday 3/17 at 8 am

End Date – Tuesday 4/22

Value: $100