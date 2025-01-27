Chef Jacqui shares winter salad and cosmo cocktail recipes on Coast Live

Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to share recipes for a beautiful winter salad and a blood orange cosmopolitan cocktail, sourced from Virginia restaurants like Hobnob and Prime Mediterranean.
Hobnob Winter Salad
- Mixed Greens
- Cooked Beats, 1/2" cubes
- Cooked Butternut Squash, 1/2" cubes
- Slivered Red Onions
- Crumbled Goat Cheese
- Dried Cranberries
- ¼ cup Pepitas
- Light Vinaigrette of choice
Prime Mediterranean's Blood Orange Cosmo
- 4 oz Vodka
- ½ Oz Grand Marinier
- 2 oz Blood Orange Juice
- 1 oz cranberry juice
- ½ oz lime juice
- Sugar Rim - Use honey to rim glass then dip in sugar
- Dried Blood Orange Wheel
- Fill shaker with ice. Add all ingredients and shake well until very cold.
- Strain into cocktail glass
- Garnish with dried blood orange
For more recipes from Chef Jacqui at cookingwithjacqui.com.