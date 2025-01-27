Chef Jacqui shares winter salad and cosmo cocktail recipes on Coast Live

Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to share recipes for a beautiful winter salad and a blood orange cosmopolitan cocktail, sourced from Virginia restaurants like Hobnob and Prime Mediterranean.

Hobnob Winter Salad



Mixed Greens

Cooked Beats, 1/2" cubes

Cooked Butternut Squash, 1/2" cubes

Slivered Red Onions

Crumbled Goat Cheese

Dried Cranberries

¼ cup Pepitas

Light Vinaigrette of choice

Prime Mediterranean's Blood Orange Cosmo



4 oz Vodka

½ Oz Grand Marinier

2 oz Blood Orange Juice

1 oz cranberry juice

½ oz lime juice

Sugar Rim - Use honey to rim glass then dip in sugar

Dried Blood Orange Wheel

Fill shaker with ice. Add all ingredients and shake well until very cold.

Strain into cocktail glass

Garnish with dried blood orange

For more recipes from Chef Jacqui at cookingwithjacqui.com.