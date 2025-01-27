Chef Jacqui shares winter salad and cosmo cocktail recipes on Coast Live

Watch Now
Chef Jacqui Renager joins Coast Live to share recipes for a beautiful winter salad and a blood orange cosmopolitan cocktail, sourced from Virginia restaurants like Hobnob and Prime Mediterranean.

Hobnob Winter Salad

  • Mixed Greens
  • Cooked Beats, 1/2" cubes
  • Cooked Butternut Squash, 1/2" cubes
  • Slivered Red Onions
  • Crumbled Goat Cheese
  • Dried Cranberries
  • ¼ cup Pepitas
  • Light Vinaigrette of choice

Prime Mediterranean's Blood Orange Cosmo

  • 4 oz Vodka
  • ½ Oz Grand Marinier
  • 2 oz Blood Orange Juice
  • 1 oz cranberry juice
  • ½ oz lime juice
  • Sugar Rim - Use honey to rim glass then dip in sugar
  • Dried Blood Orange Wheel
  • Fill shaker with ice. Add all ingredients and shake well until very cold.
  • Strain into cocktail glass
  • Garnish with dried blood orange

For more recipes from Chef Jacqui at cookingwithjacqui.com.

