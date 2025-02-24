Chesapeake Sports Club Jamboree on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Chesapeake Sports Club has paid nearly 300 thousand dollars in scholarships to student-athletes since its inception in 2011. Now in its 12th year for the annual Sports Jamboree, the Club is partnering with WTKR to honor some spectacular sports personalities, including Coach of the Year, Grassfield High School Track & Field Coach, Leroy Harper, Jr. Male Athlete of the Year, Gavin Biernot from Western Branch High School and Grassfield High School’s Sophie Rambo who is being honored as the Female Athlete of the Year.

Chesapeake Sports Club 12th Annual Jamboree

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Chesapeake Conference Center

Featured Speaker: Christian Laettner