Chesapeake Spring Arts Festival returning this month on Coast Live

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Joy Naik, owner of the Dance Theatre of Coastal Virginia, and Jon Berry of the Chesapeake Fine Arts Commission join Coast Live to discuss the Chesapeake Spring Arts Festival.

The festival will feature over 200 artists showcasing their work in a wide array of media, such as painting, sculpture, photography and more. Each day of the festival will feature food truck vendors on site, and musical performances from local acts like The DeLoreans and Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos.

Chesapeake Spring Arts Festival

Chesapeake City Park

April 25–26, 2026

Admission is free and open to the public!

Visit chesarts.com to learn more.