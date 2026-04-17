Louissa Reclaims her Voice on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Louissa is Virginia Beach singer, songwriter, and producer. Her vocals and music can be described empowering and emotive. She's known for engaging live performances and grand vocal arrangements in her recordings.

A self-made artist, Louissa has built her career through persistence, independence, and a deep connection to her craft.

After nearly losing her voice to chronic illness, Louissa embarked on a powerful journey of reclamation. Her music became her truth, her healing, and her rebellion. What began as recovery became transformation. Now entering a pivotal rebrand, she is stepping fully into her most unmasked and realized artistic self, inviting listeners to do the same and uncover their own truth.

Catch her live in studio sessions on all social media platforms by following @louissamood