New Book Reveals How The Mob Helped NCIS on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's 1942, and New York City is at war. German U-boats are sinking ships just miles offshore, and Washington, DC, is convinced that waterfront spies are providing intelligence targeting the ships. To thwart the threat, the Office of Naval Intelligence reaches out to those with the most sway along the waterfronts of Brooklyn and Manhattan – the mob. The result will be a triumph for the ONI and one of the most successful and controversial operations in the long history of what we now know as NCIS.

Coast spoke to authors of GHOSTS OF SICILY, actor Mark Harmon and Retired NCIS Special Agent Leon Carroll Jr. about their newest collaboration.

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