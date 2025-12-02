Christmas Village on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The award-winning Christmas Village is back at Regent University!

After a short hiatus due to the pandemic, Hampton Roads' families are invited to step into a European-style Christmas market filled with festive sights, sounds, and activities for all ages.

The display voted as Coastal Virginia Magazine’s Best Local Festival will be open December 4-6 and December 11-13th weekends. The event will feature visits from Santa Claus, a live Nativity scene, rides and attractions, and more.

April Woodard sat down with CBN Host Ashley Key to chat about the holiday shopping and fantastic entertainment at The Christmas Village this year.

Presented by: CBN and Regent University

Virginiachristmasvillage.com