Cindy Kays performs original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Local musician Cindy Kays joins Coast Live to perform two pieces, "Goin' to the Zoo" and "John Kanakanaka," for Acoustic Music Friday!

Catch Cindy Kays performing live:

  • April 26 & 27, 2025-Pirates Invade Yorktown
  • May 17 & 18, 2025-Stockley Gardens Arts Festival (Children's Area), Norfolk 4-5 pm
  • May 17 & 24, 2025-Willoughby Fish House, Norfolk 6-9 pm
  • May 23, Wesleyan United Methodist Church - Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music Coffeehouse, Hampton

Keep up with Cindy Kays on Facebook.

