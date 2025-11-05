Clothes for Christmas Gifts on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Money is tight for many this holiday season, and some are turning to simple gifts to express their appreciation for those they love, like clothes. The Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor survey indicates that consumers plan to buy gifts for six people this holiday season, with more than half (57%) planning to purchase clothing as gifts this year.

Coast spoke with Katherine Bruce, Ph.D., Manager of Market Insights at Cotton Incorporated, who shared what shoppers should look for when buying clothes for family and friends.

