Comedy Relief for Service Members on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Laughter is known as a cure for many ailments and one Hampton Roads organization is using comedy and the arts to heal service members.

The Armed Services Arts Partnerships or ASAP builds creative communities where veterans and their families thrive through the arts.

May 12th ASAP is bringing together alumni of the program for a special show filled with Storytelling and Improv, and will promote all the other art forms such as acting, drawing, and singing

May 12 @ 7:00 pm

VooDoo Brewing

300 Constitution Drive, Suite 109 Virginia Beach, VA 23462.

Doors open at 6 / show starts at 7.

ASAP Tickets