Memories of Mom and Dad that Last Forever on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As we prepare to celebrate our mothers and fathers this summer, there is no better time than now to create memories that last forever.

The Judy Project is encouraging everyone to stop saying "some day" and make it "today" by using their free online guide to record treasured conversations.

The Judy Project helps families create their own treasured recordings

with step-by-step guidance, conversation starters, and personal support to record a meaningful 20-30 minute conversation. No cost, no catch—just help preserving what matters most.

Presented b: The Judy Project