Virginia Rider Training Program supports motorcyclists of all skill levels on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mitch Hrdlicka, Motorcycle Safety Program Manager with the Virginia DMV, joins Coast Live to explain how the Virginia Rider Training Program prepares new riders for the road, and refreshes the knowledge and skills of even the most seasoned riders.

Interested in leveling up your skills as a rider? Visit dmv.virginia.gov/vrtp to learn more about the Virginia Rider Training Program and find a class near you.

Presented by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

dmv.virginia.gov