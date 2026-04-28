Portsmouth Art Week & Mural Festival uniting local arts community on Coast Live

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Matthew Diggs and Niki Park from the Wall Street Mural Festival Planning Committee join Coast Live to share what's in store for Portsmouth Art Week, and how the events will unite the artistic community in Hampton Roads for appreciate of culture and family fun.

Portsmouth Art Week

May 2-9



May 2: Olde Town Art Crawl

May 4-7 School Mural Lectures

May 6 Mural Demos

May 8 Wall Street at Nite

May 9 Wall Street Mural Festival

For more information and a complete list of events, visit portsvaevents.com/organizer/portsmouth-art-week .

Paid for by the City Of Portsmouth.