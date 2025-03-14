Watch Now
Conner Molloy on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Conner Molloy is from across the pond but now makes his home in Virginia. The Singer/Songwriter has been writing songs for as long as he can remember and has played all over the UK, including at the Royal Albert Hall before a crowd of 5000.

He now calls Williamsburg home and works at The College of William and Mary by day but gigs throughout Hampton Roads and is teaching a songwriter workshop at the Ampersand Festival in Williamsburg - Friday, March 21, 2pm

For upcoming performances: Conor Molloy

