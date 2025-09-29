Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Cooking with Chef Matthew May on Coast Live

Matthew May 1
Matthew May 2
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Chef Matthew May brought his cooking kitchen to the Coast Live studios to make his famous Spinach Artichoke Dip.

It’s a great snack food or appetizer for any sports-themed party or celebration.

Recipe:
1-pound fresh baby spinach
1-cup artichoke hearts, quartered
1-TBSP. chopped fresh garlic
8-ounces cream cheese
1/2-cup grated Parmesan cheese
cracked black pepper to taste 
 
CHEF MATTHEW MAY EVENTS: 
October 4:  “Booze & Vinyl”
October 11:  “Vertical Port Wine Tasting”
November 29:  “Southern Classics”

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast