Cooking with Chef Matthew May on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Chef Matthew May brought his cooking kitchen to the Coast Live studios to make his famous Spinach Artichoke Dip.

It’s a great snack food or appetizer for any sports-themed party or celebration.

Recipe:

1-pound fresh baby spinach

1-cup artichoke hearts, quartered

1-TBSP. chopped fresh garlic

8-ounces cream cheese

1/2-cup grated Parmesan cheese

cracked black pepper to taste



CHEF MATTHEW MAY EVENTS:

October 4: “Booze & Vinyl”

October 11: “Vertical Port Wine Tasting”

November 29: “Southern Classics”