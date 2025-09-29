Cooking with Chef Matthew May on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Chef Matthew May brought his cooking kitchen to the Coast Live studios to make his famous Spinach Artichoke Dip.
It’s a great snack food or appetizer for any sports-themed party or celebration.
Recipe:
1-pound fresh baby spinach
1-cup artichoke hearts, quartered
1-TBSP. chopped fresh garlic
8-ounces cream cheese
1/2-cup grated Parmesan cheese
cracked black pepper to taste
CHEF MATTHEW MAY EVENTS:
October 4: “Booze & Vinyl”
October 11: “Vertical Port Wine Tasting”
November 29: “Southern Classics”