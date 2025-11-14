Landman season 2 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Season 2 of Landman is underway and oil forces its way to the surface.

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) may be closer to his breaking point than he knows. With pressure intensifying from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Demi Moore), and the weight of his own bloodline, survival in West Texas becomes a matter of survival, and it stops being noble and becomes downright brutal. One way or another, in Season two, something is bound to snap.

Coast Live caught up with two of the stars of the Paramount+ + show, Mustafa Speaks and Jacob Lofland.

Presented by: Paramount+