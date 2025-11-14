Meals for The Community on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Federal workers are just returning to work, but the most extended government shutdown in history is leaving workers exhausted and frustrated. To help those families and more who have experienced a financial pinch, there is a free give-back in downtown Norfolk.

Thanks to the efforts of ILA Van Club and Spark, a wellness organization, a free Thanksgiving Hot Meal & Community Give Back event will take place on Saturday, November 22, at 12:00 p.m. at Church Street and Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.

Volunteers will serve hot meals and distribute essentials — including coats, blankets, socks, and toiletries — to community members in need.

Presented by: ILA Van Club Local 1248