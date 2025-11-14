Hunter Owens on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Sixteen-year-old singer-songwriter Hunter Owens has lived music for as long as he can remember. He began singing as a child and picked up his first guitar at the age of five. With his soothing baritone voice and intricate guitar style, Hunter captivates audiences in both local venues and larger performances, ranging from community concerts to the legendary Old Dominion Barn Dance.

His third solo album, *Times Like Now*, highlights his real-life approach to songwriting and marks an exciting new chapter in his young career. In addition to his solo work, Hunter serves as the lead vocalist for Three Creeks Down, a folk, jazz, and country trio that includes his brother Hayden and friend Tristan Barnes. Whether performing in his hometown of Mathews, Virginia, or reaching out to new audiences, Hunter's goal remains the same: to bring people together during times when it is needed the most.