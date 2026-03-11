Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Historical performers share preview of "Exploration Day" at Hampton History Museum on Coast Live

Historical performers share preview of "Exploration Day" at Hampton History Museum on Coast Live
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Will Pell from the Hampton History Museum and actress Aviance Jenkins join Coast Live with a preview of "Exploration Day" at the museum, a chance for folks of all ages to interact with Hampton's history, and its key figures, up close.

Exploration Day: From the Sea to the Stars
Saturday, March 14, 10 am-3 pm
Free Admission and Activities!
Travel through time, and soar to the moon and back with living history, gallery demonstrations, hands-on activities, crafts, games and more!
Hampton History Museum
120 Old Hampton Lane
www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast