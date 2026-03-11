Historical performers share preview of "Exploration Day" at Hampton History Museum on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Will Pell from the Hampton History Museum and actress Aviance Jenkins join Coast Live with a preview of "Exploration Day" at the museum, a chance for folks of all ages to interact with Hampton's history, and its key figures, up close.

Exploration Day: From the Sea to the Stars

Saturday, March 14, 10 am-3 pm

Free Admission and Activities!

Travel through time, and soar to the moon and back with living history, gallery demonstrations, hands-on activities, crafts, games and more!

Hampton History Museum

120 Old Hampton Lane

www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org