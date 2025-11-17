Mayflower Marathon Moves into Year 29 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—On average, many food banks are noticing an increase in the number of families in need of meals and assistance this year. To stay in line with demand, The Peninsula Food Bank is seeking additional support for its Mayflower Marathon, an event where the general public provides food or funding to help food banks assist others.

In its 29th year, the Mayflower Marathon will take place from November 21 to November 23. In the past, the marathon provided 250-thousand meals to citizens in Hampton Roads.

Presented by: Coliseum Central