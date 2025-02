HAMPTON ROADS, VA--Shrimp and Grits have a long-lasting history in the South, originating in Charleston, South Carolina, brought to the U.S. by enslaved cooks from Africa.

Owner of Crave Bakery, Camille Sheppard-Parrish can trace her family recipe to Charleston and her tie to Gullah Geechee culture.

She shared some of her recipe secrets and topped it off with some of her sweets from her bakery located in the Freemason section of Norfolk.