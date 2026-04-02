Donate Life Month on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's Donate Life Month, and for LifeNet Health Foundation, that means spreading the word about how organ transplants give the gift of life.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, LifeNet Health is a global leader in regenerative medicine dedicated to saving lives, restoring health and giving hope through organ and tissue donation.

The foundation arm of the organization has its 2026 Golf Classic planned for April 30th at The Virginia Beach Golf Club. For more information, head to LifeNet Health Golf Classic.

Presented by: LifeNet_Health