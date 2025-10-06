Drag Queen Cake Pop shares preview of "Hocus Pocus" drag brunch at Funny Bone on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Cake Pop, Drag Queen extraordinaire with roots in Coastal Virginia, shares a preview of a "Hocus Pocus" drag brunch coming to the Virginia Beach Funny Bone this weekend!
Hocus Pocus Drag Brunch
Hosted By Cake Pop
The Virginia Beach Funny Bone
10/12
Doors: 12:30 pm // Show: 2 pm
Tickets are $27 & $42
vb.funnybone.com
Paid for by the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.