Drag Queen Cake Pop shares preview of "Hocus Pocus" drag brunch at Funny Bone on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Cake Pop, Drag Queen extraordinaire with roots in Coastal Virginia, shares a preview of a "Hocus Pocus" drag brunch coming to the Virginia Beach Funny Bone this weekend!

Hocus Pocus Drag Brunch
Hosted By Cake Pop
The Virginia Beach Funny Bone
10/12
Doors: 12:30 pm // Show: 2 pm
Tickets are $27 & $42
vb.funnybone.com

Check out the Funny Bone's schedule for more exciting shows!

  • Steve Hofstetter 10/8
  • Damon Wayans Jr. 10/10-10/11
  • Maddy Smith 10/17-18
  • Chente Ydrach 10/26

