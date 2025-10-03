Aniela Salinas on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Aniela Salinas is a soulful singer-songwriter whose sound fuses Americana, classic country, and Western glam with raw emotional power. With a cinematic vocal style and candid lyrics, she brings both vulnerability and strength to the stage. Aniela has toured nationally as a background vocalist for Evil Woman: The American ELO and has opened for several major national acts.

A Virginia Beach local and proud graduate of Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, Aniela continues to share her authentic artistry while representing her roots on a national stage.

Instagram- @aniela.salinas

TikTok- @anielasalinasmusic

Facebook- Aniela Salinas music