Ride or Die for HBCUs on Coast Live

HBCU Ride on coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—When you say he is a ride or die for his school, you are literally talking about Roderick Bell. The Norfolk State University graduate is riding his motorcycle to the HBCUs in the US to remind graduates to donate to their favorite institution of higher learning.

Roderick Bell stopped by Coast during his journey to visit all 106 HBCUs across the United States. “This ride isn’t just about awareness—people already know about HBCUs,” Bell explained. “It’s about inspiring individuals to donate and motivating alumni to give back to their alma mater.”

