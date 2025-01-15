Education for Home Buyers and Future Real Estate Agents on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Lisa Moore is a licensed real estate broker and educator who offers workshops for those looking to get into real estate.

Moore combines her nearly 20 years as an agent/broker with her tenure as an educator to assist adult learners who may need extra coaching to excel in the real estate licensing process. Her passion for teaching doesn’t stop there; Moore also conducts workshops for individuals who may be a first-time home buyer.

Tutoring/ Real Estate Exam Prep

For Salesperson And Broker Real Estate Exams

Lisa S. Moore

Special Offer:

A free 30-minute Consultation

Call or Text 757-286-1359

Offer Ends February 15th

Homebuyer Education class:

Saturday, January 18

8:30 AM-2:30 PM

Coldwell Banker Now

12350 Jefferson Ave Suite 180

Newport News

To Register

Presented by: Lisa S. Moore