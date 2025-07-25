Elana Rose on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA- Elana Rose has devoted the past two years to her debut album, With Love, Elana, an original collection of songs that explore themes of home, family, and the beach. As a partially deaf musician who wears a bone-anchored hearing aid, Elana’s work reflects her unique perspective and aims to represent the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Through her music, she seeks to inspire others to embrace individuality and celebrate the diverse experiences that shape us all.

Catch her upcoming performances:

August 2nd @ Ocean View Pier 6-9:30pm

August 13th @ Froggies' 6-9:30pm