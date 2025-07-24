Maternal to Postpartum Health on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Maternal deaths have risen 34% in recent years, according to data from America’s Health Rankings Health of Women and Children Report; therefore, the need for early and consistent care is more important than ever.

Postpartum care matters too. Nearly 40% of new moms skip their follow-up visits, which are essential for recovery, breastfeeding support, and mental health.

Coast spoke with UnitedHealthcare’s Nancy Parson about how the company is ensuring women are aware of the health challenges.

Presented by: UnitedHealthcare