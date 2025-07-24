Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maternal to Postpartum Health on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Maternal deaths have risen 34% in recent years, according to data from America’s Health Rankings Health of Women and Children Report; therefore, the need for early and consistent care is more important than ever.

Postpartum care matters too. Nearly 40% of new moms skip their follow-up visits, which are essential for recovery, breastfeeding support, and mental health.

Coast spoke with UnitedHealthcare’s Nancy Parson about how the company is ensuring women are aware of the health challenges.

