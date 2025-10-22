Encore II on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It combines fashion, scholarship and the thrill of homecoming in one night. Encore II brings together community leaders, educators, and supporters who are passionate about expanding access to education.

The Event, sponsored by The Park Avenue Foundation, aims to raise funds for scholarships that will help twenty students, mostly first-generation college students, achieve their educational goals and build brighter futures.

A part of the festivities includes a celebratory fashion show, coordinated by Mr. Raytron White, honoring legacy leaders from Hampton Roads.

Tickets for Encore II can be purchased at https://ENCORE2025.eventbrite.com