Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

How to keep yard cleanup environmentally safe with AskHRGreen.org on Coast Live

How to keep your yard cleanup environmentally safe with AskHRGreen.org on Coast Live
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Michelle Williams and Sam McNeil share askHRgreen's message to care for your lawn correctly, ensuring pollutants stay out of our waterways, plus a contest for some professional lawn care equipment!

Click here to learn more about our Fall Cleanup Giveaway contest!

Go to askhrgreen.org for more information.

About askHRgreen.org
askHRgreen.org is your go-to resource for all things green in Hampton Roads – from recycling tips and pointers for keeping local waterways clean to water-saving ideas and simple steps to make local living easy on the environment. Launched in 2011, the region-wide public awareness and education campaign is administered through the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and powered by the 17 cities and counties of Hampton Roads. Follow askHRgreen.org on Facebook/Instagram, watch on YouTube and catch the “Green Living” blog, written by a team of local experts.

Paid for by askhrgreen.org.

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

True Crime 757 Podcast