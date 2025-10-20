How to keep yard cleanup environmentally safe with AskHRGreen.org on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Michelle Williams and Sam McNeil share askHRgreen's message to care for your lawn correctly, ensuring pollutants stay out of our waterways, plus a contest for some professional lawn care equipment!

Click here to learn more about our Fall Cleanup Giveaway contest!

Go to askhrgreen.org for more information.

About askHRgreen.org

askHRgreen.org is your go-to resource for all things green in Hampton Roads – from recycling tips and pointers for keeping local waterways clean to water-saving ideas and simple steps to make local living easy on the environment. Launched in 2011, the region-wide public awareness and education campaign is administered through the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and powered by the 17 cities and counties of Hampton Roads. Follow askHRgreen.org on Facebook/Instagram, watch on YouTube and catch the “Green Living” blog, written by a team of local experts.

Paid for by askhrgreen.org.