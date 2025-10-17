Poquoson Seafood Festival Marks 43 Years on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Get ready to savor the flavors of the Chesapeake Bay at the 43rd Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival, happening October 17–19, 2025, at Poquoson Municipal Park.

This beloved coastal celebration brings together the best of Virginia’s seafood, local traditions, and small-town charm. Enjoy three days packed with fresh local cuisine, live entertainment on two stages, a vibrant arts and crafts show, and plenty of family-friendly fun.

Presented by: The City of Poquoson

PoquosonSeafoodFestival.com