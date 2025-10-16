Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How ECPI has stayed on the cutting edge of technology for 60 years on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gerry White, Dean of Academic Technology at ECPI University, stops by Coast Live during Tech Month to discuss 60 years of innovation at ECPI, how the university has continued to adapt to a rapidly changing technological world, and an upcoming Open House for new students to get a hands-on look at the school.

ECPI University Open House
Saturday, October 18, 10 AM–2 PM
Virginia Beach (5555 Greenwich Rd)
Newport News (1001 Omni Blvd, Suite 100)
Culinary Institute of Virginia (2428 Almeda Ave, #106, Norfolk)
ecpi.edu

