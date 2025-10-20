Nailz 2 C Giving Back on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Nailz2C and more isn’t just about nails, its salon and boutique with unique gift options. Since 2016 the Boutique has been dedicated to giving gifts to needy children 9in the community.

Owner, Lisa Walker says it’s her ministry to help the children in Portsmouth, the very community that supported her when she became a teen mother. The Angel Tree allows guests to pick a deserving child’s name off the Christmas trees and give them the best holiday gift ever.

