The Neighborhood Ends at Season 8 on Coast Live

HAMPTONROADS, VA--CBS is losing some of the audience's favorite neighbors. The Neighborhood starring Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold will bid farewell to the tube at the end of this season.

Guests have been welcomed into The Johnsons’ and Butlers’ homes and have been taken on a journey of the ups and downs of life, all while maintaining a sense of humor.

Cedric The Entertainer served as the Executive Producer of the series and Tichina Arnold has directed several episodes.

