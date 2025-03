Dharti Patel and Parita Patel from Asian Indians of Hampton Roads join Coast Live ahead of this weekend's 4th Annual Holi Celebration Festival of Colors, a fun, free event showcasing Indian culture!

4th Annual Holi Celebration - Festival of Colors

April 5th 2-5pm

MacArthur Center Green

Norfolk

Presented by Asian Indians of Hampton Roads (AIHR)

FREE ENTRY

Free T-Shirts & Color Powder for First 500 guests

Bollywood Dances

Live Snging

Flash Mob

Henna

Face Painting and more!