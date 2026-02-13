Fear to Freedom Takes on Sexual Assault on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Fear 2 Freedom is a service-driven nonprofit dedicated to restoring hope and dignity to survivors of sexual assault while equipping students and communities to combat sexual violence.

Through innovative, hands-on educational programs and large-scale service initiatives—such as assembling thousands of AfterCare Kits for distribution to hospitals and crisis centers—the organization empowers participants to support survivors in tangible ways and to address sexual violence openly within their own communities. By combining awareness, advocacy, and direct aid, Fear 2 Freedom mobilizes campuses, volunteers, and partners nationwide to turn compassion into action and create safer, more responsive environments for survivors.

