Focus on Back to School on Coast Live

Back to School Eyecare on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s about time to get the kids ready for school, and that means a back-to-school shopping list and maybe even a doctor visit. While you ensure your child is healthy, don’t forget to have their eyes checked.

Screen time during the summer months can have a detrimental effect on the eyes, and according to studies, visual impairment is associated with lower literacy rates. So before the first day of school comes into focus, you can help your student prepare by scheduling an eye exam.

