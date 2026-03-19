Franchón Crews-Dezurn--The heavy Hitting Diva on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Franchón Crews-Dezurn is a powerhouse talent who seamlessly blends artistry, athleticism, and style. A former contestant on American Idol, she is also a decorated boxer—12-year member of Team USA, 15-time national champion, 5-time Pan American gold medalist, two-time Olympic alternate, and two-time world medalist. Known as “The Heavy Hitting Diva,” she made history as the first U.S. woman to qualify for the Pan American Games and later became the first female undisputed super middleweight world champion. Beyond the ring, Franchón continues to break barriers—featured as a playable character in the video game Undisputed and standing out as a true fashionista who represents strength, culture, and Norfolk pride on a global stage.