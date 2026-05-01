"The Lion King" musical stars talk character journeys, cultural authenticity on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Gilbert Domally ("Simba") and Thembelihle Cele ("Nala") join Coast Live to share their perspectives on playing emotionally complex roles, working on a massive-scale production, and celebrating African culture in "Disney's The Lion King," playing now at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk.
Disney’s The Lion King
April 30 - May 17
Chrysler Hall, Norfolk
Intended for guests 6 and up.
BroadwayInNorfolk.com
Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to Chrysler Hall!
More than 130 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.
- Broadway In Norfolk