"The Lion King" musical stars talk character journeys, cultural authenticity on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Gilbert Domally ("Simba") and Thembelihle Cele ("Nala") join Coast Live to share their perspectives on playing emotionally complex roles, working on a massive-scale production, and celebrating African culture in "Disney's The Lion King," playing now at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk.

Disney’s The Lion King

April 30 - May 17

Chrysler Hall, Norfolk

Intended for guests 6 and up.

BroadwayInNorfolk.com