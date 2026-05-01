Hollywood Love Stories on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As the beloved classic sitcom Family Affair celebrates its 60th anniversary, award-winning actress, voice artist, and Grammy-nominated performer Kathy Garver—best known to generations of fans as “Cissy”—is reflecting on the enduring legacy of the iconic series.

Garver is also celebrating the release of her latest book, Romancing with the Stars: Inspiring Hollywood Love Stories, co-authored by Doug Hartline. Published by BearManor Media, the book offers a heartfelt look at some of Hollywood’s most enduring romances, taking readers behind the scenes of legendary love stories—from chance on-set meetings to lifelong partnerships that have stood the test of time.

Presented by: Kathy Garver