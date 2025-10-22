Halloween for All on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Get ready for a day of Halloween fun for a great cause! Children’s Assistive Technology Service (C.A.T.S.), in partnership with the Chartway Promise Foundation, will host a festive and inclusive Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Chartway Credit Union’s Headquarters parking lot, located at 5700 Cleveland Street, Virginia Beach, VA.

This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and promises excitement for kids of all ages and abilities. Plus, have the kiddos take photos with Riptide and Triton from the Norfolk Tides.

