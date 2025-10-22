"Life's Journey" opens new crisis services center for those experiencing hardship on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Benicia Hernandez and Dr. Shanté Williams discuss the need for more crisis services in our region, and their new 23-hour crisis receiving center to provide crucial, sensitive help when folks need it most.

Life’s Journey's new 23-hour Crisis Receiving Center, offering a safe and supportive alternative for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. This center provides immediate counseling, medical assessments, basic care, and stabilization services—all outside of a hospital setting.

As one of only two crisis receiving centers in Norfolk offered by a private provider, this facility expands critical access to care for individuals and families across Hampton Roads. The center is also part of a growing continuum of crisis services designed to meet people where they are and connect them to the support they need.

Life’s Journey is calling on the community to help restore comfort, confidence, and dignity for women in crisis by donating new bras during its October Bra Drive. The drive supports women experiencing homelessness, escaping domestic violence, or facing other life challenges, many of whom arrive at the clinics with little more than the clothes on their backs.

The effort coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, underscoring the importance of women’s health and well-being in all its forms. The Bra Drive invites individuals, community groups, and businesses to donate new bras of all sizes throughout October at any of these Life’s Journey locations:



3300 High Street, Suite 6, Portsmouth

1003 Norfolk Square, Norfolk

2713 Neil Armstrong Pkwy, Hampton

Learn more at lifesjourneyservices.com.

Paid for by Life's Journey.